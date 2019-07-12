SC rejects employee’s plea for foreign allowance

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday dismissed a petition filed by an employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs seeking foreign allowance.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case filed by the employee, Mumtaz Ahmed.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said that the court had ordered the ministry to review the matter, but the later did not review their matter despite court orders.

The chief justice remarked that each department had authority to amend their rules. The court could not show sympathy if there was no remedy in the law. He observed that it was not for the courts to distribute jobs and allocate allowances. The court had to do its work under law, he added.