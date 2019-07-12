Naanbais increase Roti, Naan price without govt prior notice

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Naanbais Welfare Association (CNWA) without prior notification of concerned management of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has increased Roti price by Rs3 from Rs7 to Rs10 and Naan price by Rs2 from Rs10 to Rs12 here on Friday.

On the other hand, Rawalpindi Naanbais Welfare Association has announced to increase ‘Roti’ and ‘Naan’ prices from July 17 in this regard.

Capital Naanbais Welfare Association (CNWA) President Sajjad Abbasi told ‘The News’ that we have issued a notification to increase the prices of ‘Roti’ and ‘Naan’. We have sent circular to all tandoors of Federal Capital, Islamabad to sell ‘Roti’ at Rs10 against Rs7 while ‘Naan’ at Rs12 against Rs10, he said. He said we have given ultimatum of ICT management to increase ‘Roti’ and ‘Naan’ prices according to ‘Atta’ prices but concerned management did not consider us. Therefore we have increased prices by our own without any notification of concerned management, he claimed. If concerned management tried to harass us, we will start shutter down and lockdown campaign from Monday, he warned.

Rawalpindi Naanbais Welfare Association (RNWA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said we have given time to concerned management of Rawalpindi to increase ‘Roti’ and ‘Naan’ prices till July 16 otherwise we will increase prices from July 17. 84-kilogram ‘Atta’ sack is selling at Rs4500 against Rs3400 and 84-kilogram ‘meda’ sack is selling at Rs4600 against Rs3500, he said. The government has increased gas prices as well, how we could sell a ‘Roti’ and ‘Naan’ at Rs7 and Rs10, he said.

He said we will sell a ‘Roti’ at Rs10 against Rs7 and ‘Naan’ at Rs12 against Rs10 from July 17. If the government increased ‘Atta’ prices and gas prices further, we will sell a ‘Roti’ at Rs15 and a ‘Naan’ at Rs20, he warned.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that Naanbhais could not increase prices of ‘Roti’ and ‘Naan’ by own. Punjab government is seriously considering the problems of Naanbais but nobody could increase prices by own otherwise we will take strict action against ‘tandoor walas,’ he warned.

Talking to ‘The News’ residents of federal capital Islamabad have appealed to the government to take strict action against Naanbais who are selling ‘Roti’ and ‘Raan’ without notification of ICT management. It seems that there is no government writ here in the country therefore all eatable items selling in higher prices, they strongly denounced.