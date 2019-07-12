Protest

PESHAWAR: The members of the Tehreek Awaz-e-Haq staged a demonstration on Friday to protest against the price-hike, which has made life miserable for the people. Speaking on the occasion, Javed Khan and others said that the govt had exposed the poor to untold miseries by imposing heavy taxes. They urged govt to withdraw taxes else they would stage a sit-in outside the Parliament in Islamabad.