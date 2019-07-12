Election to be void in case of low women turnout: DRO

KHAR: District Returning Officer (DRO) Fazal Hakeem on Friday said that the election would be declared null and void if the turnout of the women voters was less than 10 percent in the upcoming polls in Bajaur.

He was speaking at a function at the Bajaur Press Club to raise awareness about the importance of the vote. District Election Commissioner Pervez Iqbal, Assistant Returning Officer Wakeel Khan and others were present. Fazal Hakeem said that provisional Election Commission had made arrangements to hold the upcoming election in the tribal districts.