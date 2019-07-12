close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

Election to be void in case of low women turnout: DRO

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

KHAR: District Returning Officer (DRO) Fazal Hakeem on Friday said that the election would be declared null and void if the turnout of the women voters was less than 10 percent in the upcoming polls in Bajaur.

He was speaking at a function at the Bajaur Press Club to raise awareness about the importance of the vote. District Election Commissioner Pervez Iqbal, Assistant Returning Officer Wakeel Khan and others were present. Fazal Hakeem said that provisional Election Commission had made arrangements to hold the upcoming election in the tribal districts.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus