Appointment as PM Imran’s spokesman on trade and investment for UK, EU: PTI chapters of Britain, Europe hail decision

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chapters in the UK and Europe have welcomed the appointment of Sahibzada Jahangir as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Spokesman on Trade and Investment for the UK and European regions.

PTI chapters in UK and Europe have appreciated decision by PM Imran Khan to appoint Sahibzada Jahangir – known popularly as Chicho bhai – as his Spokesman on Trade and Investment. Prior to his current appointment, Sahibzada Jahangir used to head Imran Khan’s International Secretariat on Foreign Trade, Investment and Development from Europe in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He is also head of PTI UK and Europe chapters.

PTI leaders in UK have said that Jahangir’s appointment was much needed because he has connections with business community in UK and Europe and he will play a key role in taking forward Imran Khan’s vision for Naya Pakistan. They said in statements sent to this correspondent that overseas Pakistanis are excited at the appointment of Sahibzada Jahangir who is amongst Imran Khan’s oldest friends including Naeem-ul-Haque and few others.

The notification issued by PM House says Jahangir’s appointment is on an honorary basis.

PTI leaders said that Sahibzada Jahangir has always played a central role in raising funds for PTI, Shaukat Khanum Hospital and NAMAL University. They said that his appointment is acknowledgment of the loyal workers of PTI who have always stood by Imran Khan.

Earlier, on October 17, 2018, Sahibzada Amir Jahangir, who was appointed by Prime Minister Imran Khan as his special assistant on foreign investment, refused to take charge after criticism over social media.

Jahangir was accused of alleged financial fraud in London but investigation showed that there were no fraud findings against him in any court.

Sahibzada Jahangir had instructed lawyers at the same time and announced that he will produce record before the PM proving allegations

against him are fake and based on malice.

Sahibzada Jahangir has confirmed that he will not be taking any salary or priviledges and will act on behalf of the PM to take trade and business to Pakistan and to generate more interest in investment in Pakistan.

“I will work day and night to attract foreign investments to Pakistan. I will soon be visiting European capitals to meet diaspora communities and to businesses to inform them about the opportunities that exist in Pakistan. I am honored for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s trust in me,” he said.

Shibzada Jahangir is the elder brother of Fauzia Kasuri. Imran Khan has known him for more than three decades. It was at Jahangir’s house that Imran Khan’s marriage with Jemima Goldsmith was celebrated soon after their nikkah.

Two years ago he was appointed to oversee all of the PTI organisations in Europe and the UK. His two sons work in influential positions as investment bankers in London.