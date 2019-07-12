Backache stops Shahbaz from appearing before NAB

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Friday didn’t appear before the NAB in an investigation related to alleged money laundering and assets beyond means.

Previously, he had appeared before the NAB on July 5. The NAB decided to summon him again on July 12 after it claimed that he failed to satisfy investigators.

When NAB Lahore spokesperson Zeeshan Anwer was asked why Shahbaz didn’t appear before the NAB, he declined to comment.

INP adds: Shahbaz on Friday excused from appearing before the NAB due to backache. According to sources, Shahbaz’s doctors have advised him to take bed rest due to worsening back pain.