PML-N leaders slam Imran, PTI policies at party convention

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has no ability to run the country and, in fact, he has come to power with the agenda of destroying Pakistan's economy.

Addressing a PML-N party workers convention here on Friday, he said the nation was witnessing all wrongdoings of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The selected prime minister had proved himself a coward man by banning the coverage of a woman (Maryam Nawaz).

He said “our leader Nawaz Sharif served the nation, but the incumbent premier has disappointed everyone due to his unrealistic and anti-people policies.

PML-N spokesperson Marrium Aurangzeb, in her address, said after the removal of accountability court judge from his seat, keeping Nawaz Sharif imprisoned was not justified. She said the presence of a large number of workers in the convention showed that Nawaz Sharif was still living in the hearts of people.

National Assembly former speaker Ayyaz Sadiq, in his address, said everyone is cursing the selected prime minister. The time was not far away when the new sun would rise on the horizon of Pakistan in the form of Nawaz Sharif and the country would be put on the path to prosperity again.

Former minister Ahsan Iqbal said Imran Khan had pushed the country 10 years back due to his incompetence. Traders, industrialists and ordinary shopkeepers had been burdened with heavy taxes, who had been observing protests and strikes.

He said participation of large number of party workers in convention was a message for the rulers that nothing could be achieved by victimising the PML-N leaders.

Former federal minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan said that the PML-N leaders and workers were not afraid of victimisation by Imran Khan as they had faced dictator Pervez Musharraf in the past and they would not bow down before the selected prime minister.