Judge's video scandal

Arshad Malik says he was blackmailed through his immoral video

By Obaid Abrar Khan

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court judge Arshad Malik has submitted an affidavit to the Islamabad High Court in which he has explained in detail about the whole video controversy.

Arshad Malik in his affidavit submitted that during the hearing of reference against Sharif family, the PML-N leaders tried to bribe him and threatened him with dire consequences if the he rejected to fulfil their demands.

Arshad Malik disclosed that in the middle of February, 2019 he met with Khurram Yousaf and Nasir Butt. During conversation, he said, Nasir Butt asked his whether Nasir Janjua had shown him ‘the Multan video’.

“I did not make an immediate connection with this statement and said I did not know what he was talking about. Nasir Butt then said, in a sinister manner, that you will be shown the video in a few days. Shortly thereafter, I was visited by Mian Tariq (an old social acquaintance from when I was serving in Multan as Additional District and Sessions Judge from 2000-2003) and his son. Mian Tariq showed me a secretly recorded manipulated immoral video in a compromising position saying that it is you doing this when you were serving in Multan. This came as a shock to me after I was shown the video, Nasir Janjua and Nasir Butt started to pressurise and blackmail me to do something to help Mian Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

Arshad Malik stated that Nasir Janjua suggested to him that since the conviction in the HME Reference had already been handed down, for the satisfaction of Mian Nawaz Sharif only, he should record an audio message for him in which he should state that he had convicted him in the HME reference under immense pressure from influential quarters, even though there was no evidence to prove the offence with which he was charged.

“Nasir Janjua further enticed me by assuring that the audio message would only be for the consumption and satisfaction of Mian Nawaz Sharif and that he would personally ensure that the audio recording is deleted after it was heard by Nawaz Sharif. I denied but he insisted for repeating the sentences,” he said.

Arshad Malik also told about his meeting with Nawaz Sharif in Jati Umra and stated that sometime thereafter, Nasir Butt visited him again and said that in spite of his non-cooperation, Nasir Janjua had recorded his voice. He further said that Mian Sahib had heard his audio message but since he was not satisfied, he demanded that the judge would have to accompany him to Jati Umra and repeat his statement before him in person. He again used the Multan video as a threat.

“I did accompany Nasir Butt to Jati Umra probably on 06-04-2019, where Nawaz Sharif personally received us. At this meeting, Nasir Butt initiated the conversation by claiming in front of Nawaz Sharif that I had admitted to Nasir Butt that the conviction was handed down under pressure of the judiciary and the Army. However, when I spoke up, I politely tried to explain to Nawaz Sharif that the conviction in the HME Reference was on merit and that there was substantial evidence adduced against him by the prosecution which had gone unrebutted in defence, whereas, in the Flagship Reference he was acquitted because of the absence of the required level of evidence,” he said.

Arshad Malik said Nawaz Sharif was obviously displeased by his response and so the meeting ended with Nawaz Sharif. “On the return journey from Jati Umra, Nasir Butt was clearly defected and perturbed. He angrily accused me of failing to keep my word. He said that, to compensate for the debacle at the Jati Umra meeting, he wanted my assistance with the grounds of appeal (against the judgment in the HME reference),” he said.

The fifth paragraph of the affidavit submitted by Arshad Malik disclosed his meeting with Hussain Nawaz in Saudi Arabia on June 1, 2019.

Arshad Malik stated that he proceeded to Saudi Arabia on 28-05-2019 to perform Umrah and after Isha prayer on 01-06-2019, Nasir Butt met him outside Masjid-e-Nabwi and asked him to accompany him to meet Hussain Nawaz Sharif. “When I resisted this meeting, I was again threatened with problems and embarrassment for me in Pakistan being at his one click commanded by a phone call. Hussain Nawaz’s tone and manner was palpably aggressing and intimidating. He offered me a cash bribe of Rs500 million in addition to myself and my entire family being relocated and settled in the United Kingdom, Canada or any other country of my choice with jobs for my children and profitable business. In return, he said that all I had to do was to formally resign on the ground that I could no longer deal with the guilt of having convicted Nawaz Sharif under duress and without evidence,” the judge said.

Arshad Malik said that after signing such a resignation letter, Hussain Nawaz was supposed to take care of everything and that he was the only one who could protect the judge, again alluding to the same blackmailing. “He pressed me for an immediate answer. I declined this offer by Hussain Nawaz. I returned to Pakistan on 08-06-2019 after which Nasir Butt made repeated telephone calls to me urging me to reconsider the offer made by Hussain Nawaz in Madina Pak whilst as the same time threatening with dire consequences,” he said.

Arshad Malik stated that after realising that he was not going to fulfil unlawful demands, the PML-N leaders held a press conference on July 6, 2019, with fake video and malicious allegations on him, which he has also referred to the in the press release of July 7, 2019, which he was constrained to issue over the weekend in view of the continuous repetition in the media of the false and malicious press conference.