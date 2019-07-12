Pakistan MPs reach World Cup final

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Parliamentarians (MPs) team Friday reached the final of Inter-Parliamentarian World Cup beating Afghanistan by eight wickets in London.

According to the reports reaching here, Afghanistan managed 101 in 20 overs before being bowled out. Murtaza Mehmood picked up 3-21 with captain Zain Qureshi and Ahmed Kundi getting two wicket each.

Pakistan hit up the required target for the loss of two wickets with Ali Zahid (36) and Ali Amin Gandapur (35) batting well in the run chase. Pakistan knocked down the target in 14th over.