Kumar, Erasmus to supervise final

LONDON: Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena has been appointed to stand in the World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord’s on Sunday despite finding himself involved in a controversial incident with home batsman Jason Roy.

The Surrey opener had made 85 to set England on their way to an eventual eight-wicket win against Australia in Thursday’s semi-final at Edgbaston, when he was given out caught behind down the leg-side by Dharmasena.

Roy requested a review but England had already used their lone review of the innings.

Nevertheless, Dharmasena incorrectly signalled for a review, with Australia pointing out his mistake.

Roy, his arms spread wide, clearly believed Dharmasena should have signalled a wide delivery instead and the audibly furious batsman had to be ushered away from the crease by square-leg umpire Marais Erasmus. Replays suggested he did not touch the ball.

South Africa’s Erasmus will be the other onfield umpire in the final, with experienced Sri Lankan official Ranjan Madugalle once again the match referee.

Australia’s Rod Tucker will be the third umpire and Pakistan’s Aleem Dar will be the fourth official.