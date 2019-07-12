China to resist $2.2b US weapons’ sale to Taiwan

BEIJING: China will strongly resist USA’s arms sale worth $2.2 billion to Taiwan, this was stated by senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defence.

According to China Economic Net, he warmed that the deal could damage the relations of the two countries. So, China calls for revocation of the deal in the USA’s own interest. In an online statement, the spokesperson said, “The People's Liberation Army is strongly dissatisfied with this development and resolutely opposes Washington's recent approval of a $2.2 billion arms deal for Taiwan, an action that has seriously undermined Sino-US military relations.

Taiwan is an inseparable part of China and the Taiwan question is China's internal affair in which no foreign interference is allowed. China's adamant opposition against US arms sales to Taiwan has always been clear and consistent. The wrongful actions by the US have seriously violated the one-China principle and the three Sino-US joint communiques, and they have interfered with China's domestic affairs and violated its sovereignty and security interests. The arms deal also "severely undermined Sino-US military-to-military relations and bilateral ties, and gravely damaged the peace and security of the Taiwan Straits region.

On Tuesday, the US State Department approved a possible arms sale to Taiwan, which includes more than 100 M1A2T Abrams tanks and around 250 Stinger shoulder-fired missiles. If it goes through, the deal would be the largest military sale to Taiwan since US President Donald Trump took office.

China urges the US to keep its promises and uphold the one-China principle, immediately cancel the arms deal, and cut all military interactions with Taiwan to avoid further damage to military relations and bilateral ties.

The PLA has the adamant will, full confidence and sufficient capability to foil any form of foreign interference and Taiwan secession effort. The Chinese military will take all necessary actions to resolutely protect national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a news briefing this week that no one should underestimate the will and determination of the Chinese government and people to safeguard the country's sovereignty.