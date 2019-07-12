Kohistan accident: Bodies of 12 victims retrieved

MANSEHRA: The rescuers in Upper Kohistan retrieved the bodies of 12 persons who were killed when a jeep fell into a river in Upper Kohistan late Thursday night, officials said on Friday. “We have retrieved bodies of 12 people, including five men, two women, three boys and two girls from the bank of Indus River with a crane and handed them over to their families,” DPO Raja Saboor said. Twelve members of a family, who were taking a patient to hospital from Seu to Dassu, were killed and another four injured when a jeep plunged into a river near Kamila in Upper Kohistan.