close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

Kohistan accident: Bodies of 12 victims retrieved

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

MANSEHRA: The rescuers in Upper Kohistan retrieved the bodies of 12 persons who were killed when a jeep fell into a river in Upper Kohistan late Thursday night, officials said on Friday. “We have retrieved bodies of 12 people, including five men, two women, three boys and two girls from the bank of Indus River with a crane and handed them over to their families,” DPO Raja Saboor said. Twelve members of a family, who were taking a patient to hospital from Seu to Dassu, were killed and another four injured when a jeep plunged into a river near Kamila in Upper Kohistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus