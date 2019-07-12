KP CM orders ‘crackdown’ on corrupt patwaris

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday directed the district administration to initiate a crackdown on corrupt patwaris to curb corrupt practices in land cases.

The decision was taken in the wake of growing public grievances and complaints lodged by provincial MPAs against undue interferences of patwaris in land cases, said a handout.

The chief minister, while chairing a meeting on the public issues in district Peshawar, directed the administration to hold monthly meetings with elected MPAs to discuss issues related to Peshawar district, adding that pragmatic steps should be undertaken to ensure development and beautification of the provincial capital.

The chief minister agreed with the proposal of reshuffling of clerical staff in the education and health department, periodically, further directing the education department to follow the approved government policy regarding transfers and postings of teachers.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Health Minister Hasham Inamullah, Special Assistant to CM Kamran Bangash, MPAs from Peshawar, administrative secretaries of the relevant department, DG PDA, Chief Executive WSSP, Director Education, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, DG health, EDO education and others. The chief minister was briefed regarding different issues of district Peshawar, especially in the health and education sector.

He added stated that the incumbent government is working for the uplift and development of the provincial capital further directing the WSSP to resolve complaints and issues related to sanitation on a priority basis. The chief minister stated that the second shift would be initiated in WSSP as the clean & green Peshawar initiative is the priority of the provincial government.