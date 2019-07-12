Two die in road accident

NANKANA SAHIB: Two people died in a road accident near Malikpur stop on Morr Khunda-Mandi Faizabad Road on Thursday night. Allah Yar and his wife Amina Bibi died on the spot when a speeding car hit a tractor-trolley. Pathani Bibi and Qamar Shah sustained critical injuries in the accident and were shifted to hospital.