LCCI supports traders’ shutdown call for today

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday put its weight behind traders’ shutdown strike call for Saturday.

The government should immediately resolve traders’ issues and find out an amicable solution in consultation with the stakeholders, LCCI Acting President Khwaja Shahzad Nasir talking to The News said. He said the chamber supported the traders community but also wanted to support the government by paying taxes. The government has brought businesses in the blind alley and no way out is being given to them. Hence, it has compelled the small traders to protest and show their shutdown power.

Earlier, in the day, traders leaders of different factions held a number of press conferences where everyone reiterated their earlier announcement of shutdown strike call. However, the Pakistan Traders Alliance (PTA) has also divided into two groups as the former head of the group Muhammad Ali Mian in a joint press conference with Anjuman-e-Tajaran (Ashraf Bhatti) group in the evening announced joining the shutdown strike call.

Qaumi Tajar Ittehad, Lahore Businessmen Front of LCCI, All Pakistan Truck Trailers Owners Association, All Pakistan Chemist Association, Jewellers Association, All Pakistan Car Federation, Auto Dealers Association and all other trade bodies of the city have joined the countrywide shutdown strike.

In the whole episode of the ongoing strike call, former head of Qaumi Tajar Ittehad Irfan Iqbal Sheikh is out of the scene being the aspirant of the next President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to avoid any wrath of the government and power corridors. In the past, he used to actively participate in traders’ politics and had strong influence in posh area markets including Gulberg, Model Town, Defence and others as he is running a famous chain of a retail store. Several attempts were made to get his point of view on shutdown strike call but his number remained switched off while people close to his circle also kept silence on the matter.

Meanwhile, LCCI Acting President Khwaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol said that economic issues created in 10 years could not be resolved in a month. The business community has reservations on various taxation measures that have caused panic amongst the business community. “Reservations of the business community must be addressed as they are backbone of the economy”, the LCCI office-bearers said and added that a difficult taxation system and high frequency of taxes have forced the business community towards protest that is not a good sign for the economy. They said the government should take the business community into confidence immediately and address their genuine reservations. They said there were misunderstandings amongst the traders. They were of the view that holding so many photocopies of CNICs was not physically possible.

They said the rate of Withholding Tax was high compared to its margin. This issue has been addressed for a few sectors, there are other areas which might need support. The government should be flexible here. The number of statements to be provided to the government would require constant help from accountants and tax lawyers. That will increase the costs of doing business. It’s advisable to look at Malaysia where the number of reporting has been substantially reduced.

The LCCI believed that businessmen were afraid of becoming withholding agents and fear that mistakes would be heavily penalized. All these issues can be resolved through better communication and some amount of flexibility so that the full burden of documentation can be spread over a period of time. The government should ensure that the prices of daily use items especially locally produced food should not increase due to budgetary effects.

Earlier, Central Secretary General of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajaran Naeem Mir flanked by leaders of different markets including Amjad Ch, Waqar Ahmed Mian, Haji Hanif, Malik Amanat, Sohail Mehmood Butt Imran Bashir, Sheikh Irfan Iqbal, Mian Tahir Subhani, Malik Farooq Hafiz, Agha Zulfiqar, Syed Azmat Shah and Malik Kaleem said that the traders again pledged to observe the countrywide shutdown on Saturday (today) from Karachi to Khyber and Kashmir to Gwadar in protest against unfair taxes imposed by the federal government through Finance Act-2019.

It was made clear that the traders would not negotiate with the government till the withdrawal of unfair taxes. The government has been trying hard to divide the traders and business community instead of resolving their issues, they said. They made it clear the decision of shutdown was not in the hand of that APAT; rather it will be decided by over 3 million traders across the country from Karachi to Peshawar. It would be the country’s biggest shutdown strike. The accountability of the traders to resolve internal affairs of the business community will be ensured by the traders themselves to continue the unity among them, they added. “We will ensure complete shutdown on Saturday,” they said.

They termed the imposition of 17 per cent Sales Tax, Turnover Tax and CNIC-based invoicing system unjustified. They warned the government of observing the strike for an indefinite period if the said taxes and conditions were not withdrawn by July 13. The FBR is not ready to listen to the traders due to which the trading community is worried while people are also facing huge inflation.

Naeem Mir demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan in consultation with traders should announce forthwith amendments to the budget, otherwise traders would go for complete shutdown for a long period.

Lahore Businessmen Front Chairman Amjad Ch on this occasion said businessmen rejected this budget made by the bureaucracy on the instructions of the International Monetary Fund. Without bringing any reforms in the FBR, the government has handed over budget matters to the IMF. The increase in dollar price has brought a new wave of inflation in the country while imposition of new taxes in budget has created great concerns in the business community.

They appealed to traders to observe shutdown on Saturday not only for the protection of their business interests but also to save the national economy. They said the FBR chairman had been advising people on how to avoid tax payment and now he wanted to bring people into tax net within days, which is infeasible. The Anjuman-e-Tajaran announced establishing a strike camp at Faisal Chowk, The Mall.

Meanwhile, MPA Nazir Ahmed Chohan, a member of the committee constituted by the Punjab chief minister headed by Provincial Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal, warned the traders of legal action if anyone attempts to take the law into his own hands and forces shopkeepers to close their shops. He said the government would not allow anyone to force closure of any businesses and shops in the province.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Dyes and Chemicals Merchants Association asked for abolishing the condition of CNIC-based sales and purchases. It said commercial importers should be allowed to get exemption certificate for further imports when their tax reaches last year limit and 3 per cent value addition on import should be withdrawn. Exemption from Sales Tax and Income Tax audit should be given because people are paying both taxes at the import stage.