Indonesian envoy for enhancing bilateral trade

SIALKOT: Ambassador of Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amri has said that his country and Pakistan are enjoying cordial relations.

Addressing the industrialists and exporters at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Friday, Iwan Suyudhie Amri said that the bilateral trade between both the countries was not reflecting the true potential of their business communities.

He opined that strenuous efforts were required from both sides in order to enhance not only the bilateral trade but the bilateral cooperation in a number of departments. He said that promotion of mutual cooperation between both the countries was among his top most priorities. As a part of his efforts in that connection, he mentioned about his recent meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ and termed it a quite successful. He said that bilateral trade must be substantial and beneficial for both the countries. He said that people to people connectivity was vital in order to bring the people from both the nations closer to one another. He told that a delegation of the Indonesian businessmen would visit Pakistan next month to locate opportunities of business here. He stressed that the Indonesia must directly buy surgical goods and many other items from Pakistan instead of buying them indirectly. He said that he was quite keen to increase the export of Kinnow from Pakistan to Indonesia. He termed joint ventures as beneficial for both the countries and also invited the local businessmen to the joint ventures with their Indonesian counterparts.

Earlier, SCCI SVP Waqas Akram Awan in his speech stressed for the facilitation for holding single country exhibitions for the benefit of both the countries. He said that in order to enhance bilateral trade, exchange of trade-related information along with the trade delegations was essential. He hoped that bilateral trade with the Indonesia would see new heights in the near future.