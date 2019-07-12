close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

Traffic warden, his father booked for stealingcar of lawyer

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Satellite Town police on Friday booked a traffic warden and his father for allegedly stealing a car of a lawyer.

Salman Shahid advocate in his application alleged that he parked his car in front of a service station.

He said that when he returned after one hour, he found that his car was not there.

He said that someone informed him that his vehicle was seen near Upper Chenab Canal and it was under the custody of traffic warden Mukhtar Sindhu, son of Idrees Sindhu, owner of the service station.

The applicant alleged in his application that the traffic warden refused to give back his car when he demanded his vehicle back. Salman also alleged that the traffic warden and his brother also tortured him. The police have started

investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus