Three bandits, cop injured in encounter

SIALKOT: Three bandits and a policeman were injured in an encounter on Pasroor Road in the limits of Nekapura police on Friday. Reportedly, the police raided the area to arrest five dacoits. Seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire on them. The police also retaliated. As a result, a policeman and three dacoits were injured while two dacoits managed to escape. The police arrested the injured dacoits. Further investigation is under way.