close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

Three bandits, cop injured in encounter

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

SIALKOT: Three bandits and a policeman were injured in an encounter on Pasroor Road in the limits of Nekapura police on Friday. Reportedly, the police raided the area to arrest five dacoits. Seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire on them. The police also retaliated. As a result, a policeman and three dacoits were injured while two dacoits managed to escape. The police arrested the injured dacoits. Further investigation is under way.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus