Boy beaten to death by stepfather

OKARA: A 13-year-old boy was beaten to death by his stepfather at Phulan Toli village on Friday. Accused Mehdi Hassan refrained Mehtab Shah from roaming outside with his friends but he did not listen, which infuriated the accused. On the day of the incident, accused Mehdi Hassan allegedly beat Mehtab with a stick which caused his death. The accused buried the deceased in a cemetery. Later, Basirpur police registered a murder case against Mehdi Hassan.

FIVE HELD OVER DECANTING: Assistant Commissioner (AC) Umar Maqbool and Civil Defence staff Friday found accused Ghulam Rasool, Shaukat Ali, Zafar Iqbal, Mushtaq Ahmad and Atta Muhammad decanting gas at different places. Cases are registered accordingly.