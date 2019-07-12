close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

PO wanted in triple murder case held after five years

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

FAISALABAD: Police arrested a proclaimed offender, who was wanted in a triple murder case, after five years here on Friday. Imran Ahmad of Chak 89/JB had fled to Dubai after committing the crime and had just returned back to Pakistan. The police also recovered a Kalashnikov from possession of the accused. Imran Ahmad had allegedly shot dead a Hong Kong-based Pakistani businessman Rana Muhammad Aslam and his two nephews.

GRIEVED: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain has expressed sorrow and grief over the tragic train incident near Rahimyar Khan.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the FCCI president said that it was a matter of deep concern that it was the second incident reported during two months. He demanded that free medical treatment should be provided to those who were injured in the accident. Meanwhile, the FCCI Standing Committee on Railways also condoled with the families of those who had died in the accident.

