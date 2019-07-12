Roti to sell for Rs6, Naan Rs12 in Punjab: minister

LAHORE: Punjab’s Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has announced that price of 100 gram Roti will be Rs6 whereas Naan will be sold at the rate of Rs12.

Addressing a press conference Friday along with Muttahida Naan Bai Association President Muhammad Aftab and its office- bearers, the minister said government has not imposed any kind of tax on ‘Atta’, ‘Suji’ and ‘Maida’ while the Punjab government was giving subsidy of Rs42 billion on wheat this year for providing relief to the common man.

He said 20 kg flour bag will be sold at the old price of Rs770.

Responding to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s statement that Naan was being sold in Punjab at Rs20, the minister said let me correct Mr Bilawal that this is not Sindh but Punjab, where Naan is being sold at the rate of Rs12 because the government is still awake. He said Bilawal should ask Sindh chief minister for not purchasing wheat. He said those who were spreading anarchy are not sincere with the country.

He said concerns of Naan Bai Association regarding gas tariff were genuine. Prime Minister Imran Khan will be requested for revising the tariff rate at old position, he added. He said increase in tax on ghee has been taken back; therefore ghee price will not be increased now.

To a question, the minister said seven hours long dialogue was held with the traders Thursday and the federal government was taken on board as well. All the demands of the traders were accepted.

Their genuine demands have been accepted. He said the FBR will not conduct raids on the markets neither anyone’s account will be freezed. He said taxpayers should not be worried. He said only those people were creating hue and cry who have not paid taxes.

The government has not imposed any kind of tax on small shopkeepers neither any kind of such proposal is under consideration, he added.

He said mechanism is being evolved for overcoming the faults in sales tax. He said profiteering will not be tolerated and a comprehensive action will be taken on a complaint. Some so-called political leaders are trying to do politics on Roti price, he further added.

Muttahida Naan Bai Association’s chief Muhammad Aftab said the minister has assured them of resolving their problems. Therefore, Roti will be sold at Rs6 whereas Naan at the rate of Rs12. Lahore’s Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed and DGPR Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar were also present on at the minister’s presser.