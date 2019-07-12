close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

Backache stops Shahbaz from appearing before NAB

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Friday didn’t appear before the NAB in an investigation related to alleged money laundering and assets beyond means. Previously, he had appeared before the NAB on July 5. The NAB decided to summon him again on July 12 after it claimed that he failed to satisfy investigators. When NAB Lahore spokesperson Zeeshan Anwer was asked why Shahbaz didn’t appear before the NAB, he declined to comment.

INP adds: Shahbaz on Friday excused from appearing before the NAB due to backache. According to sources, Shahbaz’s doctors have advised him to take bed rest due to worsening back pain.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus