Sat Jul 13, 2019
July 13, 2019

Sadiqabad train accident: Death toll rises to 24 as more bodies found

Top Story

July 13, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: The death toll of Walhar Railway Station accident rose to 24 as three more injured passengers died of their injuries at Sheikh Zayaid Hospital Rahim Yar Khan on Friday.

Pakistan Railways staffers continued on Friday operation to remove debris from the loop line. An inquiry committee in its preliminary report has held the train driver responsible for the tragic accident as he failed to stop the train despite red signal on the track. The report also mentioned the speed of the train that was more than permitted.

Reportedly, the people are upset over the statements of the Railways Officials that the station master had mistakenly changed the loop that caused the disaster. According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahim Yar Khan, the best available medical treatment is being provided to the injured at Sheikh Zayaid Hospital and Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Sadiqabad.

