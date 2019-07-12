Reforms in FBR: 503 more officials transferred

ISLAMABAD: In the second phase of massive reshuffle, the FBR on Friday transferred over 500 officials of Customs group including powerful Appraisers and others.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted around 503 officials of Customs Group including Principal Appraisers, Appraising/Valuation Officers, Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent and Inspectors/ Intelligence Officers with immediate effect.

Out of total 503 transfers/postings, the FBR transferred 478 Principal Appraisers, Appraising/ Valuation Officers, Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent and Inspectors/ Intelligence Officers of Customs Department.

In the first batch on July 7, the Board had transferred around 3,100 workforce mainly from Inland Revenue Service (IRS) from across the country.

Fresh transfers and postings have been done at Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Multan, MCC Preventive Lahore, MCC, Appraisement Lahore, Dte of I&I-Customs, Multan; MCC, Faisalabad; MCC Preventive, Lahore; MCC, Islamabad; MCC, Gawadar; MCC Hyderabad; Dte. of I&I-Customs, Hyderabad and MCC, Sialkot.

Under another notification, 25 Principal Appraisers and Appraising/Valuation Officers of Customs Department have been also been made with immediate effect.

Transfers and postings have taken place at MCC, PMBQ, Karachi; MCC, Gawadar; MCC (App), Quetta; MCC, PMBQ, Karachi; Dte. of Customs Valuations, Karachi; MCC, Exports (PMBQ) Karachi; MCC, JIAP, Karachi; MCC, App-West, Karachi; MCC, App-East, Karachi; MCC, PMBQ, Karachi; MCC, App-West, Karachi and MCC, App-East, Karachi.

The FBR had prepared a list of around 10,000 staffs from grade 1 to 16 who would be transferred in phase wise manner across the country within the ongoing month. “The lists are prepared and approval of Chairman FBR will be sought in phased manner,” said the official and added that the notifications would be issued for upcoming phases in days to come.

The major reshuffle at the top of the FBR is also expected and it will be done anytime in next few days. Hectic lobbying is underway to bring changes at the top and everyone within the fold of tax machinery is anxiously waiting for this development because the FBR will have to collect highly ambitious tax collection target of Rs5550 billion in the current fiscal year and placement of right man for the right job can help the government to achieve its desired goals.

However, the FBR’s top management is occupied with placement of much needed system on key taxation issues as well as making plans to counter threats from trading and business community.