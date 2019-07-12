Video proved true, Nawaz’s penalty void now: PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has called for repealing the accountability court sentence, awarded to her father Nawaz Sharif, after judge Arshad Malik’s removal from his post by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The matter was not about merely removal of a judge; instead it was about revoking the verdict that the judge had issued under pressure, she said in a series of tweets on Friday.

Another tweet of Maryam says, "The removal of judge clearly means that the judiciary had accepted the facts," asking, "If this is the case, then how the verdict by the judge was being upheld?" she asked. “If the judge has been punished, then why the innocent Nawaz Sharif was not being released whom the judge had sentenced? "If a judge was found guilty of misconduct and was removed from his post, then how come the victim of his misconduct be punished?" her next tweet asked.

“Nawaz Sharif is the only one who remained prime minister of Pakistan three times, but this man was still behind the bars despite being proven innocent. Is this justice? Is it enough to only remove the judge? Certainly not," she wrote in another tweet.

She requested the judiciary to declare void the verdict and release Nawaz Sharif immediately by providing him justice. Her tweet added that "Now this matter is not confined to Nawaz Sharif only. I am looking towards the judiciary for justice. I will keep waiting."

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and party spokesperson Marriyum Aurengzeb also demanded immediate release of Nawaz Sharif. In a statement, Shahbaz said following the judge's removal, "Keeping Nawaz Sharif in jail for even a minute is now illegal."

He said the videos and all the facts connected to it had been proved true, adding that "The verdict given against Nawaz Sharif under pressure should be declared void."

Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded that the verdict against Nawaz Sharif should be declared null and void and he should "be released immediately".

In a statement, she said: "It has been confirmed that the video is real," adding "Judge sahib has conceded he made the decisions under pressure."

She said that after removal of the judge, the legal basis for the verdict against Nawaz had automatically ended. "After the removal of the judge, it has been proven that the facts that Maryam Nawaz brought before the people of Pakistan were correct," she said.