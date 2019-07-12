Meeting discusses sports policy

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has started consultations will all the stake-holders in devising a first provincial sports policy.

SBP Consultant Dr Ijaz Asghar chaired an important meeting of senior sports journalists in connection with formation of Punjab’s first sports policy at National Hockey Stadium on Friday. The meeting was convened to take suggestions and ideas of senior sports journalists for the formation of Punjab’s first sports policy. Leading sports journalists gave their useful opinions during the meeting. Their precious proposals were noted for the completion of a compact Sports Policy. Dr Ijaz said that SBP has taken a revolutionary measure of formation of Sports Policy.

Dr Ijaz informed the meeting that the purpose of sports policy is to choose the direction for the development of sports in the province. “After completion the script of Sports Policy will be presented before Punjab cabinet and then it will be implemented after getting its proper approval”.