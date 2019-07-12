LRCA Inter-Zonal U-16 Cricket in full swing

LAHORE: Three more league matches in fifth round of Pool B have been decided in ongoing LRCA Inter-Zonal Under-16 One day Cricket Tournament here on Friday.

Tournament now have entered into semi finals. First semi final would be played on 14th and second has been scheduled on 15th July at LCCA Ground Lahore while Final of the event would also be played at same venue on 17th July.North Zone Reds beat Zone Greens by 78 at runs at New Ittefaq Ground.

Scores: North Zone Reds batting first 224/10 in 37.4 overs (M Naeem 97, Rana Arslan 33, Ali Hamza 4/39, M Ahmed 2/15, Shaibee Raza 2/23). West Zone Greens 146/10 in 34.3 overs (Shaban Ali 26, Mohsin Saeed 3/27, Danial Gohar 2/21, Hamza Shakil 2/21).

In second match of the day played at Ittefaq LRCA Ground, North Zone Greens beat East Zone Reds by 45 runs.

Scores: North Zone Greens batting first 217/5 in 40 overs (Abdullah Asif 101 not out, Ahsan Ali 41 not out, Ali Hamza 2/33, Fawad Khan 2/29). East Zone Reds 172/7 in 40 overs (Sami ur Rehman 34, Aleem ul Hassan 2/23).

In third and final match of the day played at Al Bilal Ground, East Zone Greens beat West Zone Reds by 180 runs.

Scores: East Zone Greens batting first 273/6 in 40 overs (Osama Zahid 155, Saad Javed 62, Oman Shahid 2/27).

West Zone Reds 94/10 in 32.4 overs (Fahad Afzal 3/4, M Talha 3/9, Ali Naqvi 3/20).