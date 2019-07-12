Groenewegen wins stage 7

BELFORT: Dutch speed king Dylan Groenewegen edged an ultra-tight bunch sprint on stage seven of the Tour de France on Friday as Italy’s Giulio Ciccone retained the overall race lead.

Groenewegen beat Australia’s Caleb Ewan in a photo-finish to make up for the pain of falling on stage one on the Brussels home straight.Peter Sagan retained the sprinters’ points green jersey after finishing third.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas and his Ineos co-captain Egan Bernal finished safely in the pack.Pure sprinter Groenewegen was left sat on his backside in Brussels when he had been red-hot favourite to win.