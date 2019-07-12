close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

Pakistan Parliamentarians in WC final

Sports

July 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Parliamentarians team reached the final of Inter-Parliamentarian World Cup beating Afghanistan by eight wickets in London Friday.

According to reports reaching here Afghanistan managed 101 in 20 overs before being bowled out. Murtaza Mehmood picked up 3 for 21 with captain Zain Qureshi and Ahmad Kundi getting two wicket each. Pakistan hit up the required target for the loss of two wickets with Ali Zahid (36) and Ali Amin Gadanpur (35) batting well in the run chase. Pakistan knocked down the target in 14th over.

