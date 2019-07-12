Pakistan Parliamentarians in WC final

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Parliamentarians team reached the final of Inter-Parliamentarian World Cup beating Afghanistan by eight wickets in London Friday.

According to reports reaching here Afghanistan managed 101 in 20 overs before being bowled out. Murtaza Mehmood picked up 3 for 21 with captain Zain Qureshi and Ahmad Kundi getting two wicket each. Pakistan hit up the required target for the loss of two wickets with Ali Zahid (36) and Ali Amin Gadanpur (35) batting well in the run chase. Pakistan knocked down the target in 14th over.