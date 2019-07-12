Amir joins Essex Eagles

LAHORE: Pakistan’s pace spearhead Muhammad Amir, who finished his ICC World Cup 2019 campaign on high note, has joined Essex Eagles for the upcoming Vitality Blast competition starting from 18 July at The Lord’s. Amir has already joined Essex Eagles as he did not return to the homeland after Pakistan’s exit from the World Cup.The final of the T20 Blast will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on 21 September.