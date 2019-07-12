Brig Hamidi’s death widely condoled

ISLAMABAD: The death of former Director General PSB, Army Sports Directorate and Olympian Brig Abdul Hamid Hamidi was widely condoled on Friday.

Lt-Gen (retd) Arif Hasan, President, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan is deeply grieved on the demise of Brig Hamidi who passed away on 11 July, 2019. “May Allah Almighty in His Infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength & courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Hockey sport in Pakistan.”

The President POA and all the Olympic family of Pakistan express their grief and sorrow to the bereaved family and pray to Allah Almighty for the boon of the departed soul. Wreath were laid by 11 Corps Commander, IGT&E, IG Arms, DG, PSB and Director Army Sports and parents Units. Large number of people attended funeral at Bannu. Brig Abdul Hamid Hamidi was laid to ancestral graveyard at Gouray Wala, Bannu.

Meanwhile, Farrukh Wazir Honorary General Secretary Veteran Sportsmen Welfare Association Pakistan in an emergent meeting called under the Chairmanship of President Muhammad Saleem Butt condoled the sad demise of Brig Hamidi.