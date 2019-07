WC semis rout raises Aussies Ashes anxiety

SYDNEY: Australian media lamented their team’s “shellacking” by England in the Cricket World Cup semi-final Friday, warning it was an ominous harbinger for the upcoming Ashes series.

Hosts England humbled Australia to secure an eight-wicket win at Edgbaston and set up a decider on Sunday against tournament surprise package New Zealand at Lord’s. The Age’s Jon Pierik said the five-time champions were “chastened” after a one-sided defeat, pointing to a string of injuries that disrupted Australia’s momentum. “Their campaign fell apart from the moment Shaun Marsh and Glenn Maxwell were hurt in a torrid net session in Manchester,” he wrote. “Two days later, (Usman) Khawaja strained a hamstring in the shock defeat to South Africa — only their second loss of tournament to that point.” ABC cricket correspondent Geoff Lemon said Australia’s weakened line-up had no answers to an England bowling attack that finally matched the achievements of their free-scoring batters. “It was the local bowlers who brought the fire. Right from the top, this was England bowling with serious heat,” he said, noting it was the first time Australia had lost in eight semi-final appearances.