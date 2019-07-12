close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 13, 2019

Indian teaches 3-year-old son to load gun in viral video

World

AFP
July 13, 2019

NEW DELHI: A viral video of an Indian man teaching his three-year-old son to load a gun sparked a police investigation Friday. The clip shows the boy being shown how to load bullets into the revolver. The man then hands the gun to his son with the barrel pointed towards the boy. Police said that the man who runs a school for poor children in the western state of Maharashtra has a permit for the weapon. “It’s a licensed pistol and he has sent us the relevant documents,” police inspector B. Pandhare told AFP, adding that the questioning would continue. The man told police that the boy was “curious”. In the video the man can be heard saying that the gun’s safety catch was on.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus