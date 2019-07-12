At least six dead in suicide blast at Afghan wedding

JALALABAD, Afghanistan: At least six people were killed and 14 wounded Friday when a suicide bomber attacked a wedding ceremony in eastern Afghanistan, an official told AFP. The Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate later claimed responsibility for the bombing in Nangarhar province.

“This morning at 8:00 am (0330 GMT), a suicide bomber detonated himself at a wedding ceremony ... in Pachiragam district,” Attaullah Khogyani, the Nangarhar governor’s spokesman, told AFP.

He said six people had been killed and 14 wounded, a change from an earlier toll of five dead and 40 wounded. “All the villagers were gathered for a wedding ceremony,” said witness Saleem Jan, who was himself a guest and who was wounded in the blast. Speaking to AFP from hospital, he described confusion as the bomb exploded and people began running. “I didn’t know what happened,” he said. “When I turned my face I saw dozens of people were wounded, lying on the ground.” Nangarhar regional hospital spokesman Zahir Adil told AFP that two bodies and 11 injured victims had been taken to the hospital in central Nangarhar city. The explosion comes just days after historic talks between Afghan representatives and the Taliban wrapped up as part of a US-led effort to end the war. At the conclusion of the two-day summit in Doha, parties unveiled a joint resolution pledging a “roadmap for peace” in which they sought to reduce civilian casualties to “zero”. Direct talks between US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban also took place last week.

Afghan commandos killed four at medical clinic: Afghan commandos must be prosecuted after they “executed” four civilians during a night raid on a medical clinic in central Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said Friday. Doctors and hospitals have been frequently targeted during the country’s decades-long conflict, with 2019 already proving far deadlier than last year for aid workers.

Several witnesses told the US-based non-governmental organisation that Afghan special operations forces entered the clinic, the only one operating in Wardak province west of Kabul, on the night of July 8-9. “They killed a family caregiver and then detained and bound staff and family members accompanying patients,” HRW said in a statement. Three other people — a lab worker, a guard and another person caring for a patient — were later found dead from gunshots. HRW said they had been “executed”. “Attacks on medical facilities challenge the very foundations of the laws of war, and will persist if those responsible go unpunished,” HRW’s associate Asia director Patricia Gossman said. “It’s imperative for the Afghan government to prosecute the commanders who ordered the killings as well as the soldiers who pulled the trigger.” Neither the Afghan defence ministry nor US forces in Afghanistan immediately commented.