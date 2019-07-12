Djokovic bursts into sixth Wimbledon final

LONDON: Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached his sixth Wimbledon final on Friday. World number one and four-time Wimbledon winner Djokovic booked his 25th Grand Slam final appearance with a nervy 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Spain’s 23rd seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

“This has been a remarkable tournament for me and to be in another final is a dream come true,” said the top seed. “I had to dig deep, Roberto was playing his first semi-final at a Grand Slam and he was not really overwhelmed. It was a really close opening four to five games of the third set that could have gone either way—thankfully it went mine.”

The 32-year-old will go into Sunday’s final seeking a 16th major title with a career advantage over both his great rivals. He leads Federer 25-22 and Nadal 28-26. “I will watch Federer and Nadal. I am a fan of that match up—it’s one of the most epic rivalries of all time.”

Watched by a Royal Box crammed with sports and movie A-listers—David Beckham, Rod Laver, Gary Player, Jude Law, Damian Lewis—Djokovic swept through the first set with breaks in the second and eighth games.

It seemed certain that Djokovic was going to spend a lot less time on court in this semi-final compared to 12 months ago when he needed five sets and five hours and 15 minutes to beat Nadal. However, Bautista Agut, who had already defeated the Serb twice this year, eventually settled and broke for 2-1 in the second set.

Djokovic fought off two break points, via a 23-shot rally, in the fifth game. But the 31-year-old Bautista Agut held his nerve to eventually level the semi-final at 6-4 off a fortuitous net cord. Djokovic, increasingly irritated by a restless crowd, broke for 4-2 in the third set and held for 5-2 off the back of a lung-busting 45-shot rally. The set was secured, ironically off another net cord which fell this time in the Serb’s favour.

Bautista Agut, who had planned to be in Ibiza this week for his stag party, fought off break points in the opening game of the fourth set. But Djokovic was relentless and tightened his grip, breaking twice for a 4-1 lead, and eventually claimed victory on a fifth match point.

Djokovic insists he is not bothered if he does not get the same Centre Court love as Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal. The 32-year-old will meet either Federer or Nadal in the final and knows he will be in a similar position again, but says he is not affected by it.

“Look, I am focused on what I need to do,” he said. “At times they wanted him to come back to the match, maybe take a lead because he was an underdog in the match. I understand that. But I had enough support here over the years, so I don’t complain. It won’t be the first time playing against Nadal nor Federer on the Centre Court. I’ve had that experience more than once. As I said, I know what to expect.

“I’m going to go out there and fight and give it all. It’s finals of Wimbledon. This is the kind of a match that I always dreamt of as a young boy with the tennis racket, dreamt of being part of. This is what I worked for. I wanted to be in this position.

“I have a chance to fight for a trophy. Regardless of who’s across the net or what is happening around, I’ll definitely give it all.”