Sat Jul 13, 2019
July 13, 2019

All will be well

July 13, 2019

After the budget announcement for the current fiscal year the burden of living expenses seems to grow without a cut-off point in sight. The public outcry over this is completely undeserved, however. One has to lose a battle sometimes to win the war. When will we understand this? Eventually, our economy will stabilise and life will return to normal. There is nothing to worry about.

Muhammad Shahzaib

Karachi

