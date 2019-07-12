Leeds Airport closed after ‘drone sighting’

LONDON: An airport was forced to close temporarily because of a reported sighting of a drone. Leeds Bradford Airport shut for 45 minutes on Friday afternoon and diverted a flight to Manchester in response to the report, according to a spokesman.

West Yorkshire Police said the closure was a precautionary measure. The force tweeted: “West Yorkshire Police can confirm that at around 2:03pm a report was received of a drone flying in Horsforth, near to the Old Ball roundabout. Flights were temporarily grounded at Leeds Bradford Airport as a precaution and resumed again at around 2:48pm.”

The drone was reported to airport staff after it was spotted by someone on an inbound flight. An airport spokesman said: “At 12:55pm today, an inbound flight spotted a drone on approach to Leeds Bradford Airport. The necessary safety procedures were immediately activated, which resulted in the airport being closed for 45 minutes and a flight being diverted to Manchester Airport.”

Drone sightings at London Gatwick in December caused around 1,000 flights to be cancelled or diverted over 36 hours, affecting more than 140,000 passengers in the run-up to Christmas. Earlier this year, London Heathrow and Dublin airports were also forced to suspend flights due to drone activity.