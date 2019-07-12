Sahibzada Jahangir’s appointment as PM’s spokesman welcomed

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chapters in the UK and Europe have welcomed the appointment of Sahibzada Jahangir as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s spokesman on Trade and Investment for the UK and Europe regions.

PTI chapters in UK and Europe have appreciated Khan’s decision to appoint Jahangir as his spokesman on Trade and Investment. Prior to his current appointment, Jahangir used to head Khan’s International Secretariat on Foreign Trade, Investment and Development from Europe in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He is also head of PTI UK and Europe chapters. PTI leaders in UK have said that Jahangir’s appointment was much needed because he has connections with the business community in UK and Europe and he will play a key role in taking forward Imran Khan’s vision for Naya Pakistan. They said in statements sent to The News that overseas Pakistanis are excited at the appointment.

The notification issued by PM House says Jahangir’s appointment is on an honorary basis. PTI leaders said that Jahangir has always played a central role in raising funds for PTI, Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Namal University. They said that his appointment is acknowledgment of the loyal workers of PTI who have always stood by Imran Khan.

On October 17, 2018, Sahibzada Jahangir refused to take charge after criticism over social media. Jahangir has confirmed that he will not be taking any salary or privileges and will act on behalf of the Prime Minister to take trade and business to Pakistan and to generate more interest in investment in Pakistan.

"I will work day and night to attract foreign investments to Pakistan. I will soon be visiting European capitals to meet diaspora communities and to businesses to inform them about the opportunities that exist in Pakistan. I am honoured for Prime Minister Imran Khan's trust in me," he said.