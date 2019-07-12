India disallows Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia mosque

ISLAMABAD: Indian authorities disallowed people from offering Friday’s congregational prayers at occupied Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the authorities imposed restrictions in downtown Srinagar by deploying troops and police personnel in strength. The restrictions were imposed in view of an impending march towards Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqshband Sahib in Srinagar today (Saturday).

The call for the march and a complete shutdown in the occupied territory was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership to pay tribute to the victims of July 13, 1931. On July 13, 1931 when the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities placed Hurriyat Forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest, while All Parties Hurriyat Chairman Syed Ali Geelani is already under house arrest since 2010. As per schedule, the Mirwaiz had to lead a procession from Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid to the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqshband Sahib. Meanwhile, the Hurriyat Forum strongly denounced the occupation authorities for placing the Mirwaiz under house detention and preventing Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid. It said the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination has entered the decisive phase due to the unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiri people.