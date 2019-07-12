Teen jailed for life over Halloween party murder

LEEDS: A 17-year-old boy has been told he will spend a minimum of 17 years behind bars after stabbing another teenager to death at a Halloween party.

Michael Thompson from Huddersfield was jailed for life for the murder of 17-year-old Jamie Brown from Halifax at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, West Yorkshire Police confirmed. Police said the case “highlights the devastation of using knives”.

A jury heard how Thompson was in a group of youths who were trying get into the party in Ovenden on October 27 last year when an argument started with Jamie and his friends, who were inside. Police said some of this group were carrying knives and hammers, and there had been another altercation at a party the previous week.

A police spokesman said Thompson stabbed Jamie in the lower abdomen during the disturbance. He died a short time later. After the attack, violence continued in surrounding streets, shops and takeaways, with a second 17-year-old stabbed as he went after Thompson.

Thompson was found guilty of murder following a four-week trial that ended last month. He was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon, violent disorder and his involvement in the stabbing of the second male, police confirmed.

Thompson was jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years. Officers said a 16-year-old boy was charged with wounding with intent, in relation to the injuries inflicted to the second victim, and violent disorder.

He pleaded guilty and was jailed for three years. A 17-year-old who pleaded guilty to violent disorder was jailed for 12 months. A 15-year-old and 17-year-old who were found guilty of violent disorder were given 12-month referral orders, the officers confirmed.

Detective Inspector Andy Cass said: “The tragic death of Jamie has had a lasting effect, not just on his family and friends but also on the wider community. He should have celebrated his 18th birthday last month but, instead, his family are trying to come to terms with his death...”