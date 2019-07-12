PTI submits no-trust motion against Senate deputy chairman

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties in the Upper House of Parliament on Friday submitted a no-confidence resolution against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla to the Senate Secretariat.

The motion, signed by 26 senators, has been submitted in the Secretariat for further consideration, a senior official in the Senate Secretariat said.

Speaking to reporters here, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz said: “As many as 26 senators from PTI and its allied parties have signed a no-confidence resolution against the deputy chairman.”

The senators have submitted the motion seeking the removal of Mandviwalla under Rule 12 (removal of chairman or deputy chairman) of the Rules of Procedure in Conduct of Business in the Senate and Article 61, read along with Article 53(7)(c).

The move comes days after the opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and nominated Mir Hasil Bizenjo as his replacement. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said: “Our stance is that when opposition parties do not respect the votes that we cast in favour of Sanjrani and as they are withdrawing their support for the Senate chairman, we will also withdraw our support for the deputy chairman as well. “They are expressing no-confidence in our candidate so we are also expressing no-confidence in their candidate — and we will prevail.” Khattak said after being elected as chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was running the Senate’s affairs “with dignity” and there was “no reason to remove him”. Answering a question, he dispelled the impression of horse-trading and said: “Money will not be used in the senate chairman election. There are 15-20 members in the Senate who are completely independent.”

He said Senate Chairman Sanjrani has very cordial relations with senators because of his good behaviour in the Senate.