UAF adopting modern management system

FAISALABAD: A seminar-cum workshop on procurement, procurement process and allied matters was held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA).

Chairing the session, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf said the varsity was adopting effective modern management system under which procurement and other records would be shifted towards electronic filing and e-tracking.

He said these initiatives also help save official record from destroying incidence. The VC said the varsity was making allout efforts to ensure transparency and merit.

He stressed upon the need of professional development of human resource in accounts, finance and auditing. He said with modern trends of IT and other tools, the procurement process had become more sophisticated.

He said he was shifting the powers to deans that would help in prompt action.

Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Managing Director Shahid Hussain said that more than 60 percent of corruption cases across the provinces were identified due to non-adopting of PPRA rules.

He said that PPRA is endowed with the responsibility of prescribing regulations and procedures for public procurements owned public sector organisations with a view to improve governance, management, transparency, accountability and quality of public procurement of goods, works and services.