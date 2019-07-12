tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The members of the Tehreek Awaz-e-Haq staged a demonstration on Friday to protest against the price-hike, which has made life miserable for the people.
Speaking on the occasion, Javed Khan and others said that the government had exposed the poor to untold miseries by imposing heavy taxes. They urged govt to withdraw taxes else they would stage a sit-in outside the Parliament in Islamabad.
PESHAWAR: The members of the Tehreek Awaz-e-Haq staged a demonstration on Friday to protest against the price-hike, which has made life miserable for the people.
Speaking on the occasion, Javed Khan and others said that the government had exposed the poor to untold miseries by imposing heavy taxes. They urged govt to withdraw taxes else they would stage a sit-in outside the Parliament in Islamabad.