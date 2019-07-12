KP Police begin arrangements for marking Martyrs Day on August 4

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have started making arrangements to observe Martyrs Day in a fitting manner on August 4.

Inspector General of Police Muhammad Naeem Khan on Friday constituted different committees for the purpose. The first meeting of the organising committee was held at Central Police Office, with Additional IG Investigation Ishtiaq Marwat in the chair. The chairmen of the committees presented the initial report to the chair with the help of slides. In light of the briefing, the participants were directed to expedite efforts so as to commemorate Yaum-e-Shuhada police in an appropriate manner. The reports of the committees would be presented to the IGP for final approval. Yaum-e-Shahada Police programmes would also be launched throughout the province.