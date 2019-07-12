Schools sealed forgetting summer vacation fee

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority, in collaboration with the district administration, has launched a crackdown against private educational institutions receiving fee for summer vacation from students.

“We have sealed six schools and colleges, which didn’t observe summer vacations as per government announcement and were receiving a fee from students,” Ali Sher, the assistant commissioner, told reporters on Friday.

A joint team of the Authority, officials of district administration and police, led by Ali Sher paid surprised visits to schools and colleges in the city and its suburbs and sealed Tameer-e-Nau Secondary Public School and College, Abaseen Public School and College, International Islamic University Mansehra campus, Global Wisdom School and College and Darul Arqam School and College.

Ali Sher said the crackdown against such schools and colleges receiving fees and not observing summer vacations would continue across the district.

“We are taking action because we have received complaints from parents,” he said.

Man handed life-term for murder

A model criminal trial court has handed down life imprisonment and a fine of Rs300,000 to a man for killing his sister-in-law over a land dispute in Dumgalla Datta village some two years ago.

The court also acquitted three accomplices, including a woman for lack of evidence.

Judge Mohammad Tahir Aurangzeb pronounced the verdict in presence of suspects and counsels for both sides. According to FIR lodged with police in 2017, Muhammad Waseem fired at his sister-in-law, Suneela Bibi, the following brawl with her on a land dispute and she was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The court also acquitted Muhammad Basharat, Muhammad Munir and Shakila Bibi.