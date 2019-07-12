Kuwait arrests ‘terrorist’ cell linked to Muslim Brotherhood

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwaiti authorities have arrested members of a "terrorist" cell linked to Egypt’s outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, the interior ministry said on Friday. A statement carried by the state-run news agency KUNA said the militants were allegedly members of a "terrorist cell", including some who have been "convicted of terrorism" and sentenced to jail in Egypt. "Those arrested carry Egyptian nationalities and belong to the Muslim Brotherhood organisation," the ministry said.