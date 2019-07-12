close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
July 13, 2019

Water shortage

Newspost

 
July 13, 2019

Sindh is one of the most populous provinces of Pakistan but unfortunately, it lacks availability of water. The water table gets lower every year. The people living in Sindh increasingly have to buy their water from water tankers alongside the usual water bills.

I hope that this issue can be rectified soon. Water is a basic need for survival and we cannot live without it. Please save our people.

Sharan Mohammad Hassan

Singanisar

