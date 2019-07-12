Sanjrani’s position secure, says Sumsam

ISLAMABAD Punjab Information Minister Sumsam Bukhari on Friday said the PTI government would not spare those elements who were involved in plundering the public money. He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had brought Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate Chairman and now, they wanted to change the leader of Upper House. He said that PPP was doing politics on the matter of chairmanship of Senate.-APP

Our correspondent adds from Lahore: Provincial Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said that media should continue to play its responsible role.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists here Friday. Punjab Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, DGPR Punjab Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, Punjab Assembly Press Gallery President Mian Aslam and Secretary Faizan Bangash were also present.

Punjab Information Minister while speaking on the occasion said that portrayal of real picture and state of affairs in the country was media’s responsibility. Judiciary is resolving its matters on its own. To a question about no-confidence move against Senate Chairman, he said Sadiq Sanjrani’s position was secure. The minister said that positive negotiations had been held with trader community. The government wanted to resolve real issues facing the country, but it will not compromise on national interests, leaving politics aside.

The information minister said that things would move towards betterment day by day. Few other factors are playing a proactive role behind matters on the face of it. The PTI has bestowed the general public with political consciousness and it will give practical fulfillment to the dreams of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he added.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has initiated the process of resolving journalists’ problems on priority basis, the minister said adding that Information Department and DGPR would extend the all-out possible assistance to the journalist community in order to solve their problems.