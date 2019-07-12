Pakistan, India engage in Track-II diplomacy in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In order to ease tensions and normalise ties, Pakistan and India engaged in Track-II dialogue on Friday.

Utilising the diplomatic channels, the delegations from the two countries included foreign office officials and former envoys as well. The talks for reviving Track-II diplomacy took place in the capital and would continue for two days.

The second phase of talks will take place in New Delhi. Following the rise in tensions in February, the recent talks are of utmost importance for the two neighbouring countries. The purpose behind the revival of talks is to push the youth of the two countries towards peace and harmony. Tensions soared between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama. India piled the blame for Pulwama bombing on Pakistan without presenting any proof. The allegations were strongly refuted by Pakistan.