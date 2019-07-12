Report on Sindh’s closed schools sought

Sindh Education and Literacy Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has directed all the regional directors of the school education department to submit reports on the closed schools in their jurisdiction in one week.

He issued the directive on Friday in his meeting with the regional directors and other officials of the school education department. The meeting also discussed the need for a policy to govern schools without shelter in each region of the province.

Shah stressed that no school should remain closed from August 1 onwards and all the schoolteachers make ensure their attendance at the schools. He said if the directors ignored his directives, the education secretary would seek an explanation from them.

The education minister vowed to revive high-quality education at the government schools of Sindh at any cost. The meeting also discussed various education-related matters, including the promotion of girls education, measures to minimise drop-out ratio and teachers’ performance.

If teachers and officials of the education department did not perform up to the mark, they would not be tolerated, the education minister asserted. It was also decided that higher secondary schools would be gradually handed over to the college education department.